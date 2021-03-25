Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.93 Million

Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report $375.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.80 million and the lowest is $364.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $757.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

