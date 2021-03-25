Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $120.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $153.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,012,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.