Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 677.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

CVI traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 636,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,384. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

