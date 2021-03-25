Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.27. Square posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Truist upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.16.

SQ traded down $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,825,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,761,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $270,723,080. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

