Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

