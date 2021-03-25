Zacks: Brokerages Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,798 shares of company stock worth $102,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 19.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 817,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,217. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $464.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.38.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

