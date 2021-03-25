Zano Price Tops $1.46 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and $96,152.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,760.63 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00368054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00284419 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.00699910 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00072343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,597,032 coins and its circulating supply is 10,567,532 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

