Zap Price Hits $0.24 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Zap has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $57.30 million and $2.75 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.60 or 0.00644909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

