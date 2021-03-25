ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. ZaZa Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas.

