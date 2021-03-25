ZB Token (ZB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.23 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $170.23 million and $12.56 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.50 or 0.00630321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00063251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023782 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.