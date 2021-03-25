ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,376.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $17,376.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00238747 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00062762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00089948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,151,591 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

