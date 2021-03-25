Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $463.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $170.63 and a 12-month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

