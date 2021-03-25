Zenswap Network Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,624.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $44,843.42 and approximately $1,624.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00640225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

