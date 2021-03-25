ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 19.7% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00643453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023897 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

