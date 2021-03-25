ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Achieves $33.31 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $33.31 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00459057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00177930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.86 or 0.00807184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00075997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars.

