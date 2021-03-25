Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $136,315.64 and $6,838.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,298.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.77 or 0.00923099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00365147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001255 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,700,610 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.