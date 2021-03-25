Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $688.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $701,065.72 and $688.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00025586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00632964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00023884 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.