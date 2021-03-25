Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $242.71 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00074843 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002307 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000054 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,383,703,352 coins and its circulating supply is 11,092,236,199 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

