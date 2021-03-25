zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €163.14 ($191.93).

A number of analysts recently commented on ZO1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ZO1 stock traded down €8.20 ($9.65) on Thursday, reaching €195.80 ($230.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €205.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.96. zooplus has a 12-month low of €85.90 ($101.06) and a 12-month high of €244.00 ($287.06). The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

