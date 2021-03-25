ZPER Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $1.36 million and $108.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

