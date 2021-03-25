ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.18

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.40. ZTE shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 6,619 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

