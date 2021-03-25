ZumCoin Trading Up 181.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 181.1% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $26.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

