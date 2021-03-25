Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 369,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,855,500. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,132.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

