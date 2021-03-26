$0.04 EPS Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.01). Option Care Health reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 1,582,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,736. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

