$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,951. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Envista by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $41.20. 12,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,888. Envista has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.