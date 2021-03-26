$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $104,315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 822,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,076,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

