$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 114,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,814. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

