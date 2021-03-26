-$0.37 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.23. 167,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.91.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.