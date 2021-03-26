$0.55 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 79,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 64,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 89.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

