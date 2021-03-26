0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $52.47 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $52.47 million and approximately $599,193.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.