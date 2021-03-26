0x Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $130.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022381 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049406 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.88 or 0.00640201 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064785 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.
0x Profile
Buying and Selling 0x
