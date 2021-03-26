$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.88. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 343.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,751,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 321,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $45.47 on Friday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.