$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

NYSE BR opened at $148.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $144.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $166,008,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

