$1.38 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $50,333,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

