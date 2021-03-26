$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.72 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $306.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

