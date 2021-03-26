$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $123.56 and a 1-year high of $187.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average is $170.22. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,495,000 after buying an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

