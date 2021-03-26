$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce sales of $1.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $2.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 million to $27.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.89 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $353.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 344,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

