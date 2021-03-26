10,000 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.29. 8,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,141. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

