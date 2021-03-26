100,664 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

