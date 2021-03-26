106,967 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 406,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

