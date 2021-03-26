111,864 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,073,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,493. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold a total of 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.