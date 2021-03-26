128,000 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,000. Comerica makes up approximately 2.6% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Comerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.44. 18,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

