$131.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $131.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $134.72 billion. Walmart posted sales of $134.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $547.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.76 billion to $563.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $561.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $544.37 billion to $583.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.21.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $377.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.16.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

