177,670 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 177,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $6,486,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. Truist started coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PRG stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

