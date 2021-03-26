1,954,483 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,954,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,122,000. News accounts for approximately 13.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $52,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $20,856,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $16,174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $8,845,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of News by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 563,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 174,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,715. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

