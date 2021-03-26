$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $154.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

