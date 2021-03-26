20,237 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

