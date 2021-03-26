21,213 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000. Roku comprises approximately 2.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $21.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.13. The company had a trading volume of 215,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,434. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -349.51 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.63 and its 200-day moving average is $309.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

