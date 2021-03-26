218,385 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 218,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.