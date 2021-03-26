255,009 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,939,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of HCA Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.41. 23,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,036. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.74 and a twelve month high of $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

